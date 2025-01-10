2-day Int’l conference on girls’ edu in Muslim communities begins in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD - The government of Pakistan is set to host a two-day international conference on girls’ education in Muslim countries from January 11 to 12 in Islamabad, with participation of ministers and leaders from 48 Muslim countries in collaboration of the Muslim World League.

The conference “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities” would be a landmark global event which is being attended by Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai and OIC Secretary General Hussein Ibrahim Taha. The conference aims to address the challenges and opportunities of girls’ education in the Muslim world.

“Pakistan was taking the lead to host international conference to promote and project girls’ education among Muslim communities and had already sent invitations to 57 countries which was confirmed by 48 countries,” the organiser of the conference and Federal Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool told the media on Thursday. The conference would be attended by leaders, policymakers, diplomats, religious scholars, educationists, and experts from Muslim countries who were at the forefront of driving educational reforms to further streamline the system.

“Girls’ education is in a state of emergency in Muslim countries and holding the international conference would not only pave the ways to promote girls’ education but also give a platform for initiating actionable programs and devising strategic solutions to address harness opportunities to advance women’s education in such countries,” Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said.

The conference would draw the attention of all Muslim countries of the world and the move would help and demonstrate the transformative impact of education. Besides federal ministers, provincial ministers and chief ministers would also attend the conference to make it successful, adding that education was the biggest asset and weapon of the men and women. It was the foremost responsibility to impart education for a better home, coming generations, and society to survive a life with dignity. “Successful holding of the conference would give a strong message to the world that Muslim countries believed in girls’ education and putting obstacles in that regard,” Dr Khalid Maqbool said. “Education is a cornerstone of progress and development within Muslim counties while the girls’ education hold immense transformative potential,” Dr Khalid Maqbool said.

A formal invitation had already been sent to Afghanistan to participate in the conference, however, no confirmation has been received from the Afghan government to attend the conference. The global summit aims to address the challenges and opportunities in advancing girls’ education across Muslim communities worldwide, foster dialogue, and find actionable solutions to address the challenges. The conference will provide an ideal platform for high-level discussions and collaborations. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, who will deliver the keynote address at the opening session, reaffirming the nation’s commitment to promoting girls’ education and gender equity, Foreign Office Spokesman Shafqat Ali Khan said in a statement.

The event will bring together over 150 international dignitaries including ministers, ambassadors, scholars and academia from 44 Muslim and friendly countries, representatives from international organizations including UNESCO, UNICEF, and the World Bank.

Speakers and panelists will share transformative success stories, showcasing innovative approaches to advancing education equity.

The conference will conclude by a formal signing ceremony of the Islamabad Declaration, outlining the shared commitment of Muslim community to empower girls through education, paving way for inclusive and sustainable educational reforms, and a brighter future for generations to come.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday chaired meeting to review the final arrangements of the conference. The meeting was informed that all arrangements have been finalized including security arrangements.