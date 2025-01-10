5 terrorists including ring leader killed in D.I. Khan operation

Security forces eliminated five terrorists, including their ring leader Shafiullah Shafi, in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan on Friday, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"During the operation, our troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location, killing five, including the ring leader Shafiullah alias Shafi," the ISPR said. Weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants, who were involved in attacks against security forces and the targeted killing of civilians.

A follow-up sanitization operation is underway to ensure the area is free from remaining threats. The ISPR reaffirmed the commitment of Pakistan’s security forces to eradicating terrorism from the country.

19 terrorists killed, 3 soldiers martyred in earlier operations in KP

Earlier, security forces conducted three separate IBOs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the killing of 19 terrorists. However, three soldiers embraced martyrdom during the engagements.

In an operation in Matani, Peshawar District, eight terrorists were killed after troops engaged their position. Another operation in Baizai, Mohmand District, led to the neutralization of eight more militants.

The third operation was carried out in Karak District, where security forces killed three terrorists.

Unfortunately, during the intense exchange of fire, three soldiers—Lance Havaldar Abbas Ali (38, from District Ghizer), Naik Muhammad Nazir (37, from District Skardu), and Naik Muhammad Usman (37, from District Attock)—fought valiantly but lost their lives in the line of duty, the ISPR stated.

Pakistan's security forces remain steadfast in their resolve to eliminate the threat of terrorism and ensure peace across the country.