5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by KMC on Jan 10-12

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, along with Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, will inaugurate the Fifth Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on January 10, 2025, at Bagh-e-Jinnah Frere Hall. The flower exhibition will be held from January 10 to 12 and has been organized by KMC’s Parks and Horticulture Department. Flowers and plants were cultivated in various KMC nurseries and are now beautifully and skillfully displayed for the citizens at Bagh-e-Jinnah.