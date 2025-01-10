Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

5th Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 being hosted by KMC on Jan 10-12

NEWS WIRE
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, along with Deputy Mayor Karachi, Salman Abdullah Murad, will inaugurate the Fifth Annual Flower Exhibition 2025 under the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on January 10, 2025, at Bagh-e-Jinnah Frere Hall. The flower exhibition will be held from January 10 to 12 and has been organized by KMC’s Parks and Horticulture Department. Flowers and plants were cultivated in various KMC nurseries and are now beautifully and skillfully displayed for the citizens at Bagh-e-Jinnah.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025