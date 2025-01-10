Action against illegal transport terminals directed

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Transport, Haji Rangeez Ahmed, has directed authorities to take immediate action against illegal transport Addas, mandating their dismantling or registration without delay.

Chairing a meeting on Thursday, the Special Assistant emphasized the need to register unregistered Addas and renew licenses that have been pending for years. He asserted that such measures would not only enhance the revenue of the transport department but also contribute to the overall economic growth of the province.

The meeting, held at his office, was attended by Secretary Provincial Transport Authority Akbar Iftikhar, Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Peshawar Payo Khan, Secretary RTA Bannu Noor-ul-Amin, Secretary RTA Hazara Abbas Ali Bukhari, and other senior officials.

The RTAs presented detailed briefings on illegal vehicles, their registration, and renewal status within their respective regions. Updates on the registration and renewal of licenses for Goods Forwarding Agencies (GFAs) were also discussed.

Haji Rangeez Ahmed instructed all RTAs to take decisive action against illegal vehicles and transport Addas in their regions. He directed that monthly performance review meetings be held to monitor progress, starting with reports from July to December.

He noted that the digitization of the Transport Department would enhance service quality for the public while significantly boosting provincial revenue. He added that dismantling illegal Addas would alleviate traffic congestion in major cities across the province.

“Strict compliance with registration and renewal requirements is crucial not only for revenue generation but also for improving the transport sector and solving urban traffic problems,” the Special Assistant remarked. He reiterated that these efforts align with the government’s commitment to fostering economic growth through enhanced governance and accountability.