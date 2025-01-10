Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest to open with focus on past and present dialogue

The city of Lahore, often enveloped in smog, is gearing up for a cultural revival through the eighth edition of Afkar-e-Taza ThinkFest, offering a breath of fresh air for those passionate about history, arts, culture, and free speech. Despite the hazards of smog, literary and intellectual circles in Lahore continue to pursue creative endeavors, and this event promises to be a celebration of innovative ideas and critical discourse.

The two-day event, taking place at the Alhamra Arts Council starting Saturday (January 11), is themed A dialogue between past and present, inviting historians, academics, and authors from across the world to engage in thought-provoking discussions.

Notable speakers and guests

The festival will feature a stellar lineup of distinguished speakers, including historian Ayesha Jalal (Tufts University, USA), Stefan Dercon (Oxford), Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Jasper Becker (Journalist), Mahmood Mamdani (Columbia University), S. Akbar Zaidi (IBA Karachi), Najam Sethi, Hina Rabbani Khar, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, David Gower, Miftah Ismail, Mohsin Hamid, Mira Nair, and others.

Sessions and discussions

The event will host a series of informative sessions moderated by seasoned professionals, including:

Politics in Polarised Times with Malik Ahmad Khan and Barrister Ali Zafar

Why does He Tax Us So Much with Rashid Langrial and Miftah Ismail

What Remains for the Judiciary with Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Feisal Naqvi

Remembering Lahore’s Bapsi with Shaista Sonu Sirajuddin, Asma Niaz, Perin Cooper Boga, and Mina Malik

Karachi: Gunpoint Capitalism with Laurent Gayer and Khurram Hussain

Can Muslims be enlightened? with Ayesha Jalal and Raza Rumi

Cricket: The Art of Captaincy with David Gower, Sana Mir, Aamir Sohail, and Najam Sethi

AI, Fake News and the Fight for Digital Rights with Bruno Macaes, Nighat Dad, and Sadaf Khan

Made in China: Wuhan, Covid and the Quest for Biotech with Jasper Becker and Zafar Mirza

Panj Darya with Jugnu Mohsin and Mushtaq Soofi

26th Amendment: Text and Context with Salman Akram Raja, Maryam S. Khan, Saroop Ijaz, Asad Rahim Khan, and Noorzadeh Raja

The event promises to offer attendees a platform for intellectual engagement and reflection amidst Lahore's turbulent atmosphere.