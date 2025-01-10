Another Feather in the Cap: Mohammad Asif lifts 3rd SAARC Snooker title

Pakistan’s seasoned cueist Mohammad Asif showcased his brilliance by defeating Sri Lanka’s Thaha Irshath to claim the 3rd SAARC Snooker Championship title at the Moors Sports Club in Colombo on Friday.

Asif, the reigning world champion, dominated the high-pressure final without conceding a single frame, reinforcing his status as a powerhouse in the sport. The final began with Asif displaying exceptional form, effortlessly securing the opening frame. Irshath, however, fought valiantly in the second frame and briefly controlled the proceedings. A crucial error on the pink ball, though, allowed Asif to regain control, closing the frame with a 73-46 win to extend his lead.

In the third frame, Irshath started strong, capitalizing on a scratch from Asif to take an early advantage. But inconsistent cue ball control cost him dearly, leaving the table open for Asif, who responded with a remarkable 58-point clearance break.

With momentum firmly on his side, Asif dominated the remaining frames with ruthless precision, securing decisive victories of 109-6 and 74-0 to seal the match comprehensively. This victory makes Asif the second Pakistani to win the SAARC Snooker Championship, joining Asjad Iqbal, who triumphed in the inaugural edition in 2019.

Asif’s journey to the title was marked by an unbeaten run, including a commanding win against compatriot Muhammad Naseem Akhtar in the semifinal. Naseem, who had also remained unbeaten until that stage, was defeated 5-3 in a thrilling encounter.