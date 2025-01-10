APC attacked near Balishkhel check post in Lower Kurram

A police Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) came under fire near the in , officials reported.

The attack occurred when the APC reportedly failed to stop for inspection. Police returned fire, and no casualties were reported during the exchange.

SHO Fazal Kareem and other officers were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident.

Local tribes claimed they suspected the APC was being used to transport supplies to a rival tribe, prompting the attack.

Authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the assault.