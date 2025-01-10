At least 12 miners buried in coal mine near Quetta

QUETTA - Balochistan government’s Spokesman Shahid Rind and Minister for Minerals and Finance Mir Shoaib Nosherwani said Thursday that rescue teams were racing against time to reach 12 colliers after mine collapsed in Sanjjadi area, some 40 kilometers away from Quetta. Reportedly, the workers were buried after coalmine explosion.

According to Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene after the accident as they reached the spot and started a rescue operation to extract the workers from the buried mine.

He said that the gas and debris in the mine are hampering rescue operations, but rescue workers are trying their best to save the lives of the workers. Taking strict notice of the incident, Minister for Minerals and Finance Mir Shoaib Noshirwani has directed Chief Inspector Mines Abdul Ghani Baloch to immediately dispatch two more rescue teams to the affected area. He has also ordered an investigation into allegations of violation of mining regulations.

Mir Shoaib Noshirwani said that no mine owner could be considered above the law and human lives, if mining regulations are found to be violated, strict legal action would be taken against the mine owner.

The minister also directed to further intensify the rescue operation and utilise all available resources to immediately evacuate the workers. He said that the government would take all possible steps for the protection and rights of the workers.

The Balochistan government spokesperson further said that a thorough investigation into the accident would be conducted and strict action to be taken against those responsible for negligence. Rescue work is underway in the affected mine, he said.