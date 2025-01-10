Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC grants bail to 153 PTI workers arrested in D Chowk crackdown

ATC grants bail to 153 PTI workers arrested in D Chowk crackdown
Web Desk
10:23 PM | January 10, 2025
National

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday approved the bail of 153 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers detained during a law enforcement crackdown at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on November 26.

The hearing presided over by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, reviewed the bail petitions of 177 workers. Of these, bail was granted to 153 workers, while the court rejected the pleas of 24 others.

Legal representation for the PTI workers was provided by lawyers Ansar Kayani, Sardar Masroof Khan, Mirza Aslam Baig, Fataullah Burki, and Murtaza Turi.

Out of 48 workers booked at the Karachi Company Police Station, 43 were granted bail, while the bail requests of five were turned down.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025