ATC grants bail to 153 PTI workers arrested in D Chowk crackdown

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday approved the bail of 153 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers detained during a law enforcement crackdown at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on November 26.

The hearing presided over by ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain, reviewed the bail petitions of 177 workers. Of these, bail was granted to 153 workers, while the court rejected the pleas of 24 others.

Legal representation for the PTI workers was provided by lawyers Ansar Kayani, Sardar Masroof Khan, Mirza Aslam Baig, Fataullah Burki, and Murtaza Turi.

Out of 48 workers booked at the Karachi Company Police Station, 43 were granted bail, while the bail requests of five were turned down.