Friday, January 10, 2025
ATC reserves verdict on acquittal pleas of Omar Ayub, others in May 9 cases

Web Desk
3:45 PM | January 10, 2025
The Sargodha Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has reserved its decision on acquittal pleas submitted by opposition leader Omar Ayub and other political figures in six cases linked to the incidents of May 9.

The cases, registered in Mianwali, involve prominent leaders including Punjab Assembly opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Aliya Hamza, and Sanam Javed. Over 150 accused individuals from various areas were present during the court proceedings.

Defense lawyers presented their arguments in support of acquitting Omar Ayub, Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar, Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed, and Bilal Ejaz Chattha. Following the conclusion of arguments, the court accepted their requests for exemption from attendance in this session, with a directive to ensure their presence at the next hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing until January 17, when further proceedings will take place.

JI announces countrywide protests on 17th

