Attock police arrest 16 outlaws

Attock - Sixteen outlaws including 10 drug peddlers have been arrested from different areas of the district. Cases have been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars. As per details, police arrested 10 drug peddlers which included Abdul Rehman, Ali Raza, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Irfan, Asif Ali, Rashid Mehmood, Sheraz, Saeed, Aamir and Amir Haidar and recovered 06 kg hashish, 40 litre liquor and 150 gram heroin from their possession. Pindigheb police arrested Muhammad Shahzad for allegedly manhandling two business development officers including a female of a private firm. Fatehjang police arrested Hamid Khan for shooting injure his opponent. Similarly, Hasanabdal police arrested Muhammad Owais for allegedly abusing and giving life threats to his sister in law. Police also arrested two proclaimed offenders Abdul Waheed and Abdul Raheem. Similarly, police arrested an Afghan national involved in pick pocketing and recovered Rs 54000 from his possession.