Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Awareness campaign for early cotton cultivation

Staff Reporter
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Thursday said the national economy could not be imagined without cotton. He said this while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House here to finalize the cotton cultivation plan. A comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched for both early and seasonal cotton cultivation, he added.

He said that triple gene varieties would be given priority for early cotton cultivation and only approved and recommended seed varieties would be used for cotton cultivation. A special campaign would also be launched for early cotton cultivation on vacant lands, he added.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, “In light of climate change, early sown cotton yields higher production.” He further said, “Early sown cotton also incurs lower production costs and is less susceptible to pests and diseases.”

He further said that guidance would be provided for cotton cultivation on lands vacated after potato and sugarcane crops.

JI announces countrywide protests on 17th

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025