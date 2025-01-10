Awareness campaign for early cotton cultivation

LAHORE - Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo on Thursday said the national economy could not be imagined without cotton. He said this while presiding over a meeting at Agriculture House here to finalize the cotton cultivation plan. A comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched for both early and seasonal cotton cultivation, he added.

He said that triple gene varieties would be given priority for early cotton cultivation and only approved and recommended seed varieties would be used for cotton cultivation. A special campaign would also be launched for early cotton cultivation on vacant lands, he added.

Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said, “In light of climate change, early sown cotton yields higher production.” He further said, “Early sown cotton also incurs lower production costs and is less susceptible to pests and diseases.”

He further said that guidance would be provided for cotton cultivation on lands vacated after potato and sugarcane crops.