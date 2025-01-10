Awareness seminar conducted in Girls college

LARKANA - A seminar was held in Government Girls College Qamber on Thursday to provide initial information regarding the importance of Ombudsman. Addressing the seminar, Director Regional Ombudsman Larkana Division Ali Akbar Jagirani said that if there is any complaint in the society especially about the various institutions working under the administration of Sindh province, please come to the office of the Ombudsman Larkana Region and resolve your problems as soon as possible. He said it will be solved by our office whose main task is to help common people. Wherever any injustice has happened to anyone, they can contact easily and their problem will be solved on an urgent basis. This institution is open to solve public legitimate problems, he added. On this occasion, the students of Girls’ College also raised questions on various issues, to which the regional director of the Ombudsman also gave an answer. Principal Government Girls College Prof. Nighat Mehjbin Shah, students and college staff were present in large numbers.