Azma Bokhari criticises Hassan Niazi’s actions

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has strongly condemned Hassan Niazi’s actions on May 9, asserting that his behavior reflected a troubling pattern. “Hassan Niazi’s crime goes beyond merely waving a soldier’s uniform; his entire track record speaks volumes about his inclinations,” she remarked. In a statement shared with the media, Bokhari highlighted a video showing Niazi holding a military officer’s uniform, an act she called deeply disrespectful. She alleged that Hassan Niazi’s actions stem from the influence of his uncle, whose ideology, according to Bokhari, has consistently promoted violence, terrorism, and chaos. “Hassan Niazi is in this situation because he has chosen to follow in his uncle’s footsteps,” she stated. Bokhari also referred to Hafeezullah Niazi, Hassan’s father, suggesting that he must be enduring a challenging time. However, she dismissed Hafeezullah’s criticism of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz as unfounded and baseless. “Instead of targeting the leadership, Hafeezullah Niazi should reflect on his own family’s actions. Hassan Niazi’s troubling behavior is a direct result of the influence and ideology perpetuated by his uncle,” she added. Emphasizing the gravity of Hassan Niazi’s actions, Bokhari stated that the issue goes beyond a single act of disrespect. “This is not just about waving a military uniform; Hassan Niazi’s entire history is questionable. His actions reveal a pattern of defiance and disregard for the values and institutions that bind our nation together.” In her social media post, Bokhari shared video evidence of Hassan Niazi’s controversial acts, inviting the public to witness his behavior. “If you haven’t seen these videos, I’m sharing them to refresh your memory,” she wrote, urging citizens to hold individuals accountable for actions that undermine the country’s integrity. The minister concluded by reiterating her commitment to protecting the sanctity of Pakistan’s institutions and ensuring that no one, regardless of their background or affiliations, is above the law.