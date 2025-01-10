Balochistan University grants permanent status to non-permanent employees

The longstanding issue of non-permanent employees at has been resolved following the intervention of Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan and subsequent action by the Senate Standing Committee on Education.

In a statement issued on January 9, the university confirmed that all non-permanent employees have been appointed on a permanent basis, with the process conducted strictly on merit.

This resolution follows a formal request from the affected employees to the Deputy Chairman Senate, leading to a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Education on January 2, chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt.

Prominent attendees included Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai, and other committee members.

Grateful employees have lauded Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan for his efforts in ensuring justice and addressing their longstanding concerns.