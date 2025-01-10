Barcelona into Super Cup final with 2-0 win over Bilbao

JEDDAH - Goals from Gavi and Lamine Yamal earned Barcelona a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish semi-final in Jeddah on Wednesday to reach their third successive final.

Gavi opened the scoring in the 17th minute and Yamal doubled Barca’s lead seven minutes after the break. Barcelona, the most successful side with 14 trophies, will face the winners of Thursday’s semi-final between holders Real Madrid and Mallorca in the final on Sunday. The earliest chances fell to Barcelona’s Raphinha, who first acrobatically volleyed over and then struck a powerful free kick which keeper Unai Simon parried away, but Barca were soon rewarded for their early onslaught.

Pedri played a pass to Alejandro Balde wide in the area who pulled the ball back across to Gavi, and from just outside the six-yard box he slipped his shot through the legs of Simon. Barca could have doubled their lead but Raphinha hit his shot straight at the keeper when put through on a one-on-one by Yamal, and Athletic finally began to create opportunities of their own.

Wojciech Szczesny got down to stop a low cross from Yuri Berchiche with Gorka Guruzeta waiting in front of goal for what would have been a simple tap-in, and the Barcelona keeper then denied Inaki Williams just before the break. Lamal missed the last two games with an ankle injury but his performance showed why manager Hansi Flick risked the winger from the start.

Gavi turned provider with a delightful pass played forward which Lamal controlled beautifully on the turn before taking the ball into the area and coolly driving his shot past Simon. Athletic had left a not fully fit Nico Williams out of the starting side but the winger was called into action with his side trailing, but their best chance fell to his brother Inaki who pulled his shot wide from a decent position.

Oscar de Marcos and Inaki Williams both had the ball in the net for Athletic late on but were denied by offside decisions, and Barcelona deservedly took their place in the final. Wednesday’s decision by Spain’s National Sports Council (CSD) to allow Barcelona to provisionally register Dani Olmo and Pau Victor came too late for the game against Athletic, but the pair will now be available to play in Sunday’s decider.