Friday, January 10, 2025
Buzz builds around Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed’s rumored wedding

5:37 PM | January 10, 2025
Pakistani actors Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are at the center of social media buzz following rumors of their potential relationship and an impending wedding.

The speculation gained momentum after producer Shazia Wajahat shared an Instagram reel featuring the duo with industry friends, captioned “Bismillah.” Fans quickly interpreted the post as a hint at a possible wedding, igniting widespread online discussions.

While some reports suggest the Jannat Se Aagay co-stars are preparing for their big day, others speculate Gohar Rasheed might be marrying someone outside the industry.

The rumored union has drawn mixed reactions from fans. While many have expressed excitement and sent congratulations, others remain unconvinced, with some insisting that Kubra Khan is not tying the knot with Gohar Rasheed.

Despite the swirling rumors, neither Kubra nor Gohar have confirmed or denied the claims, leaving fans eagerly awaiting an official statement.

