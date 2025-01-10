C&W launches inspection of road projects

LAHORE - The work on the Chief Minister Punjab program ‘Sarkain Bahal, Punjab Khushhal’ is progressing rapidly across the province. Secretary C&W Sohail Ashraf began field visits to oversee the work on a daily basis. In this regard, Sohail Ashraf visited the road construction project from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange Lahore to Wahga Border, including a service road for a 13-km long stretch. The total cost of the project will be Rs. 3282 million. The field team provided a progress briefing on the project. Sohail Ashraf stressed that the construction of drains for water drainage on both sides of the road should begin.

He also directed WASA to immediately resolve the sewage issue before the service road construction begins.

Additionally, he instructed the relevant officers to ensure the removal of encroachments at Jallu Mor.

Furthermore, under the guidance of Secretary C&W Additional Secretary Abdullah Nair visited various districts as part of the programme. He reviewed restoration and construction of roads in Attock, Fateh Jang, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Kot Momin, and Mandi Bahauddin, assessing the progress of ongoing work under the programme. The quality and standard of materials used were checked.

Additional Secretary Abdullah Nair also mentioned that the expansion work of the single-lane corridor on GT Road and U-turns in Gujranwala is progressing rapidly.