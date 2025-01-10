The massive blaze currently engulfing Los Angeles serves as a glaring indictment of global politics and its neglectful attitude toward climate change. In a bitterly ironic twist, the most affluent parts of the city—home to Hollywood celebrities and the West Coast elite—are being reduced to ashes, a stark reminder that this crisis could have been mitigated long ago if they collectively raised their voices. Decades of unchecked global warming have turned California’s woodlands into a powder keg, primed to ignite at the slightest spark.

While this fire may be particularly catastrophic, it is far from unprecedented. California has long been plagued by wildfires, each more devastating than the last as climate conditions deteriorate. Adding to this calamity is the stark reality of mismanagement. The privatization of California’s water supply, allowing billionaires to hoard this critical resource, has now left fire hydrants dry when they are needed most. This reflects a broader failure of governance, where environmental concerns are persistently sidelined in favour of unbridled capitalism.

Symbolically, this tragedy underscores a cruel paradox. The United States, capable of manufacturing and deploying billions of dollars’ worth of advanced military equipment to conflicts worldwide—whether in Ukraine, Israel, or elsewhere—has failed to adequately invest in a robust firefighting infrastructure domestically. The lack of sufficient fire trucks, equipment, and aerial resources to combat a foreseeable and recurring threat in California exposes the country’s misplaced priorities and systemic negligence.

As with the burning of Notre Dame, the destruction of symbols tied to the wealth and prestige of the West garners the most attention. But beyond the immediate devastation, this disaster should serve as a global wake-up call. Combating climate change requires unified global action: reducing carbon emissions, adopting clean energy technologies, transitioning to electric vehicles, and regulating polluting industries with an urgency that transcends geopolitics or economic rivalries. The fixation on suppressing nations like China, rather than collaborating on global environmental challenges, only delays progress.