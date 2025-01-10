Chairman CDA visits Murree Road to review traffic solution

ISLAMABAD - Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa accompanied by Member Engineering and the relevant officer, conducted a visit to Murree Road to review proposed linkage with Serena Chowk.

During the visit on Thursday, a proposal to construct an underpass at the Srinagar Highway Junction was discussed, keeping in view the pressing traffic issue at the junction of Srinagar and Murree Road. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa highlighted that the traffic solution in the shape of the underpass would facilitate commuters traveling from Murree and Kashmir to Islamabad. He directed that the proposed underpass at the Srinagar Highway and Murree Road Junction should be integrated with the Serena Chowk Interchange project for enhanced connectivity in the city.

During the briefing, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa was informed that the soil testing for the construction of the underpass at the Srinagar Highway Junction has already commenced. Additionally, work on the feasibility, design, and planning of the project is also underway.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the completion of this underpass will offer a long-term solution to Islamabad’s persistent traffic challenges. He instructed the relevant teams to present the design of the underpass at the earliest.