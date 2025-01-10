Court maintains arrest warrants against CM Gandapur in audio-leak case

ISLAMABAD - A local court on Thursday maintained the non-bailable arrest warrants against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur in audio-leak case. Additional District and Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar heard the case against CM KP and others. During hearing, co-accused Asad Farooq appeared before the judge after which his non-bailable arrest warrants were cancelled. However, neither Gandapur nor his lawyer again appeared at which the court maintained non-bailable arrest warrants against CM KPK in audio-leak case. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 23.