Danish PM to meet party leaders on Trump’s Greenland comments

Copenhagen - Denmark’s prime minister has called party leaders to a meeting on Thursday, a government source said, over US President-elect Donald Trump’s ambitions to take control of Greenland. Trump, who takes office on January 20, set off new alarm bells on Tuesday when he refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control. Trump’s comments came as his son, Donald Trump Jr., made a private visit to the Arctic island that is an autonomous Danish territory.

“Meeting the party leaders allows us to share the measures the government has taken over the last few days,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s office confirmed to AFP the meeting would be held at 7:30 pm (1830 GMT) on Thursday. Lokke Rasmussen noted that while he did not believe Denmark was in a “foreign policy crisis”, that did not mean “there couldn’t well be one... if words turn to actions”.

He stressed that Denmark had “no ambition whatsoever to escalate a war of words with a president on his way into the Oval Office”. “My own attitude is that you should take Trump very seriously but not necessarily literally. We take it so seriously that we are also working on it,” Lokke Rasmussen said. Trump first said he wanted to buy Greenland in 2019 during his first term as US president, an offer quickly rejected by Greenland and Denmark. Greenland holds major mineral and oil reserves -- although oil and uranium exploration are banned. It has a strategic location in the Arctic and is already home to a US military base. The Greenlandic government said on Wednesday that “Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland”. “Greenland’s development and future are decided solely by its people,” it said. At the same time, it said it would continue to cooperate with the United States “as one of our closest partners”. “Greenland has had more than 80 years of defence cooperation with the US for the benefit of the security of Greenland, the US and the rest of the western world,” it said. UK FM Lammy refuses to condemn Trump comments on Greenland.

London, Jan 9 (AFP/APP):British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday refused to condemn president-elect Donald Trump’s Greenland ambitions while insisting that the US acquiring the self-governing Danish territory is “not going to happen”.

“I’m not in the business of condemning our closest ally,” Lammy told Sky News, adding that he was “in the business of interpreting what sits behind this and there are some very serious national economic security issues”.

The comments contrast with the response of some European leaders on Wednesday to Trump refusing to rule out using economic or military force to acquire Greenland.

Germany’s Olaf Scholz said the stance had sparked “notable incomprehension” and “uneasiness” among EU leaders, and later noted on social media that “borders must not be moved by force”.

London, which prizes its so-called special relationship with Washington, is eager not to damage relations with Trump and his team under the UK’s new Labour government.

It follows a number of Labour ministers previously making disparaging comments about the president-elect, including Lammy, who once described him as a “tyrant” and “xenophobic”.

Trump has designs on the mineral- and oil-rich Arctic island, an autonomous territory of European Union member Denmark that itself has eyes on independence.

He set alarm bells ringing on Tuesday at a news conference when he said the US needs Greenland “for national security purposes”.

In a round of interviews on Thursday, Britain’s top diplomat branded the incoming US president’s remarks “classic Donald Trump” and said they were centred around “Americans’ national economic security”.

“In the end, that is up to the people of Greenland and their own self-determination, and there is a discussion within Greenland about those very same issues,” he told Sky News.

Asked by BBC radio how Britain would respond if Trump acted on his claim that the US might try to acquire Greenland by economic or military force, Lammy insisted that “it’s not going to happen”, noting that “no NATO allies have gone to war, since the birth of NATO”.

But he was also careful not to criticise Trump, noting that while his “rhetoric” and “unpredictability” can be “destabilising”, the outcomes of that can be beneficial to Western allies.

He cited Trump’s insistence on increased defence spending by NATO members as an example.

Lammy added that Trump was addressing valid “concerns about Russia and China in the Arctic” as well as “national economic security” in his Greenland comments.

“He recognises, I’m sure, that in the end, Greenland today is a (part of the) Kingdom of Denmark. There is a debate in Greenland about their own self-determination.”

Lammy also noted that the US has troops and a military base on Greenland.

“So it has got a stake in that Arctic theatre,” he added.

Trump must respect Greenland’s ‘sovereignty’: EU top diplomat

Brussels, Belgium, Jan 9 (AFP/APP):EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday said that Greenland’s sovereignty must be respected after US president-elect Donald Trump refused to rule out military action to seize the Arctic island.

“Greenland is part of Denmark,” Kallas told journalists.

“We have to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Greenland.”

Trump set off new alarm bells on Tuesday at a news conference when he refused to rule out military intervention over the Panama Canal and Greenland, both of which he has said he wants the United States to control.

The incoming US leader has designs on the mineral- and oil-rich Arctic island, an autonomous territory of European Union member Denmark that itself has eyes on independence.

Kallas said she had spoken to Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen after Trump’s comments.

“She assured that the Danish and American relations have been very good,” Kallas said.

“She also said that it’s good that the president-elect takes an interest in the Arctic, which is a very important region, both for security but also for climate change.”

Denmark’s foreign minister on Wednesday said that Copenhagen was open to talks with the United States to safeguard US interests in the Arctic.

Trump’s broadside rocked Europe as it steels itself for a rocky ride after his inauguration on January 20.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that “borders must not be moved by force. This principle applies to every country, whether in the East or the West.”

“In talks with our European partners, there is an uneasiness regarding recent statements from the US. It is clear: We must stand together,” he wrote in English on X.