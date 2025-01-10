Friday, January 10, 2025
DC chairs meeting to review performance of polio team

January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -: Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon chaired a  meeting to review the performance of the last special anti-polio campaign that concluded recently.  The officers of health department briefed Deputy Commissioner about the targets achieved during the last special anti-polio campaign. During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner said that the reported polio virus cases in the country, especially in the Sindh province, last year are alarming  for the health of children. He urged the health department officers to pay special attention on preparation of a better micro plan for vaccinating children against polio menace. He said that  according to target for the upcoming anti-polio campaign, the training of polio teams should be further improved so that better results could be achieved during the campaign. The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri, Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar and other officers of the health department.

