DEC approves NOCs for 73 business units

SARGODHA - The Divisional Environmental Committee (DEC) approved the issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) for 73 business units on Thursday. The committee’s meeting chaired by Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan was held in the commissioner’s conference room. A total of 76 cases were presented during the session, including 38 mobile phone tower cases and one petrol pump case from Bhakkar, 20 poultry cases and four petrol pump cases from Sargodha, and seven poultry cases and one petrol pump case of Mianwali district. The committee rejected cases of one building and two poultry sheds due to violations of bylaws and approved their referral to the tribunal for further action. The meeting was attended by Additional Director Environment Muhammad Rana, environmental expert Prof Dr Ghulam Sarwar from the University of Sargodha, and environmental officers from Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar via video link.

Sargodha commissioner orders to launch anti-encroachment campaign

Commissioner Jehanzaib Awan directed to launch an anti-encroachment campaign from the next week as per instructions of the Punjab government. He sought plans from deputy commissioners in the division, focusing on removing permanent and temporary encroachments from markets, roads and towns. During a meeting to review progress on public welfare initiatives launched by the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz, the commissioner emphasised that the purpose of the campaign is not to streamline business activities besides ensuring smooth traffic flow. He also directed the registration of pushcarts, assigning them numbers and the establishment of additional uniform model pushcart markets in each district where needed. The meeting also reviewed progress on establishing Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Authority (PERA) offices. The meeting was attended by DC Muhammad Waseem, Additional Commissioner Coordination Rai Muhammad Yasir Bhatti, ADCG Umar Farooq, ADC Finance and Planning Muhammad Arshad Wattoo, and the DCs of Mianwali and Bhakkar.