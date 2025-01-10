Despite obstacles, football community close to finish line: Shahid Khokhar

LAHORE - Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar, a member of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), provided clarity on the reasons behind the delay in PFF elections. In an exclusive interview with The Nation, he emphasized the time constraints and the challenges faced by the NC since its inception.

Explaining the Delay

Khokhar began by outlining that out of the four years allotted for the Normalisation Committee’s work, a significant portion was spent addressing external challenges. “From 2021 until now, we were banned for one year and four months. We also took four months to renovate and reorganize the PFF house,” he explained. This left the committee with only 28 months to complete the entire normalisation process till now.

Mentioning the circumstantial factor, Khokhar pointed out that the football community of Pakistan had lost their trust in the normalization process when we (current NC) were given the task. “Politically, the PFF issue was so complicated that even by the time this responsibility was entrusted to us, the normalization process itself was already subject to suspicion.”

Purpose of Normalisation Committee

He further defined the purpose of the NC, saying that its role was to “normalize the abnormal situation in the PFF.” The committee worked diligently to establish a framework that would support sustainable football growth in Pakistan. “We have been focused on setting a stage for an overall growth and enhancement in the game by putting in place the basic structures as per future needs,” he added.

Digitalization and Connect Program

One of the most significant initiatives of the NC has been the digitalization of the PFF’s processes. “Pakistan’s football system was in dire need of modernization. Issues like a manual voters list, which fueled nepotism, were corrected by digitalizing everything – clubs, voter lists, and player records. The introduction of Pakistan Football Connect is a game-changer,” he said.

Khokhar emphasized that the new system, similar to a national database, would store comprehensive profiles for players, clubs, and other football entities, creating a robust framework for future growth.

FIFA’s Role and Upcoming Elections

Shahid Khokhar assured that the elections would be conducted in line with FIFA requirements and PFF statutes. “The NC’s mandate is to conduct elections that are fair, transparent, and in accordance with international standards. We are hopeful that elections will take place by mid-February, after the PFF Extraordinary Congress,” he said.

Football Development and Infrastructure Needs

Addressing the state of football development in Pakistan, Khokhar highlighted the urgent need for grassroots football and proper player development. “We have wasted nearly 10 years by not focusing on grassroots level, which is the key nursery of any sport. Now there is a need to establish football nurseries and a national football academy to groom talent,” he said.

He further emphasized the need for a professional approach to supporting football academies, ensuring they achieve both player development and financial sustainability. “With proper training and guidance, these academies can not only become financially robust but also nurture exceptional talent capable of representing the country on the international stage,” he remarked.

Concerns Over Player Payments

Khokhar commented on one of the biggest concerns during his tenure - the delay in player payments. “It has remained unsmooth. You know the PFF accounts are not operational and the matter is subjudice hence FIFA has its own mechanism to make the payments. We have already submitted the cases and keeping the follow-up. For sure the matter will be resolved soon” he concluded.

He expressed optimism that the new football body, once in place, would carry forward the positive changes set by the NC and work with FIFA and AFC to take Pakistan football to new heights.

Shahid Khokhar, a certified club development expert, concluded by reiterating the nourishment of clubs to secure the future of the sport in the country. He referred to the necessary integration of Club Licensing Regulations and Pakistan Football Connect program to ensure a well-structured development of football. “The rise of Pakistan football depends on the successful implementation of these reforms. If the new body, with FIFA’s guidance, continues the work we’ve started, Pakistan football will thrive,” Shahid Khokhar said confidently.