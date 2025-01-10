DIG suspends five traffic wardens for misbehaving with citizens

LAHORE - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic Police Muhammad Athar Waheed on Thursday suspended three senior traffic wardens and two traffic wardens for misuse of power and abusing citizens. A city traffic police spokesman said that DIG Athar Waheed also warned that no one would be allowed to hurt the self-respect of citizens. He directed the traffic wardens to behave politely and respectfully with the citizens while performing their duties on the city roads. The DIG took action against the officials on the public complaints. Those suspended from their services include In-charge Shalamar and Beat Officer Shalamar. Two officials of the Shadman sector and one In-charge Gulberg recovery team were among also the suspended officials. DIG Athar Waheed also ordered the traffic officers to pay respect by saying first Salam to the citizens. “We are here to serve the people and anybody who tried to misuse his powers would be taken to task,” he said. Chief Traffic Officer Athar Waheed also said that strict legal and department action would be taken against the traffic wardens found involved in misconduct.