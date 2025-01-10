Excise dept achieves 53pc of annual tax collection target in six months

MULTAN - The Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department, Multan division, achieved a remarkable milestone by collecting 53 percent of its annual tax target in the first six months of the fiscal year. Out of the set target of over Rs3.60 billion, the department has successfully collected over Rs1.91 billion. Among the four districts, Multan remained top in the performance chart, collecting Rs1.38 billion against its target of Rs2.53 billion, securing the first position. Vehari followed with 52 percent of its target achieved, Lodhran stood third with 50 percent and Khanewal completed the list with 45 percent. According to the report, the department collected Rs642.3 million in property tax, Rs654.1 million from motor branch fees, and Rs35.7 million in professional tax. Director Excise Iftikhar Ahmed Bhali commended efforts and urged the business community, small traders, and owners of luxury houses to ensure timely payment of their due property taxes. He emphasised the importance of tax compliance for the development and progress of the region.