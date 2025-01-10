Fiber optic drones revolutionize combat in Russia-Ukraine war

Fiber optic drones capable of penetrating 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) into enemy lines and striking targets with high-resolution imagery have emerged as key tools in the Russia-Ukraine war.

With a cable range of up to 20 kilometers, these drones operate at low altitudes, avoiding detection and interception.

Anadolu obtained information on fiber optic first-person view (FPV) drones in the Russia-Ukraine conflict from open sources.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, announced on Jan. 5 that Ukraine had struck over 54,000 Russian targets in December 2024, with 49% of these attacks carried out using kamikaze drones.

Syrskyi noted that Russia’s increased use of fiber optic drones poses significant risks to troop safety and added that Ukraine has also begun deploying similar technology.

Immune to electronic warfare detection and interception

FPV drones are typically low-cost quadcopters or similar models, controlled in real time through goggles worn by the operator.

In the Russia-Ukraine war, studies show that electronic warfare devices have downed 75% to 90% of drones, jamming the radio link between the pilot and the drone.

Fiber optic drones, however, are undetectable and immune to electronic warfare, transmitting high-resolution video without relying on radio signals.

These drones fly at low altitudes, avoiding obstacles and reducing exposure to air defense fire, unlike radio-controlled drones. The system uses a durable fiber optic spool that unravels during flight, maintaining a secure connection.

The pilot’s commands and video data are transmitted as light signals via the fiber optic cable at high speeds.

Reconnaissance drones equipped with high-resolution cameras offer a critical advantage in detecting enemy positions. However, the use of fiber optic cables increases the drone's weight and reduces its range.

Fiber optic drones face limitations, including slower speeds compared to radio-controlled drones, vulnerability to cable tangling and reduced maneuverability for turns exceeding 45-degree angles.

While radio-controlled drones can operate over ranges of 5 to 200 kilometers (3 to 124 miles), fiber optic-guided drones are restricted to a range of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles).

In addition to reconnaissance, these drones can carry bombs, explosives or anti-tank warheads for attack missions.

Fiber optic drones in Ukraine's inventory

Ukraine has tested various fiber optic drones, including the 20-kilometer range HCX (Argus 30), which weighs 1.2 kilograms (2.6 pounds) and features optical and thermal cameras alongside a 4-kilogram (8.8-pound) payload.

The Khyzak REBOFF kamikaze drone has a 5-kilometer (3-mile) cable range, with an upgraded 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) version capable of carrying up to 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of explosives.

The E-Banshee drone, a six-propeller fiber optic model, has been successfully tested for bomb delivery, though a 10-kilometer cable tangled during one trial.

The Black Widow Web 10 kamikaze drone has a 5-kilometer range and can carry a payload of 2 kilograms of explosives.

On Jan. 2, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced testing over 12 locally produced drones, each capable of carrying up to 3 kilograms (6.6 pounds).

Fiber optic drones in Russia's arsenal

Since 2024, Russia has deployed the Knyaz Vandal of Novgorod (KVN) drone, developed by NPC Ushkuy in Novgorod.

Russian sources claim the drone has a 20-kilometer range, can carry 3.5 kilograms (7.7 pounds) of explosives and is equipped with the PG-7V anti-tank round used in RPG-7 launchers.

A captured KVN drone in Ukraine was found to have a 10.8-kilometer (6.7-mile) long fiber optic cable.

Ukrainian experts suggest the KVN drone resembles the Chinese-made Skywalker model and was likely imported, as indicated by Chinese-written labels on the captured drone.

Russia also uses the Piranha-5 drone, which carries 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of explosives and supports infantry within a 1 to 3-kilometer (0.6 to 1.8-mile) radius.

The Piranha-13, a multipurpose drone with a heavier payload and fiber optic control, remains less documented.

Additionally, Russia deploys the Product 55, a fiber optic-controlled kamikaze drone developed by ZALA.

Impact on battlefield

Fiber optic-controlled drones establish a 20-kilometer “no-go” zone for armored vehicles, as they remain undetectable and immune to electronic warfare.

This capability disrupts armored assaults and limits defensive measures.