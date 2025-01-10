First lady resident manager in Pakistan takes charge at wupcoming PC Residences, Gulberg Lahore

LAHORE - In a significant development, Hashoo Group has announced the appointment of Tania Ahmed as the first lady Resident Manager in Pakistan to lead the upcoming PC Residences, Gulberg Lahore. PC Residences is the latest brand launched by Hashoo Group and will offer guests a premium serviced living experience for extended stays. This appointment reflects Hashoo Group’s commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and innovation in leadership roles within the hospitality industry.

Tania will oversee operations at the upcoming PC Residences, a luxury living concept under the Pearl-Continental Hospitality Division of Hashoo Group. PC Residences will redefine luxurious living with its blend of residential comfort and exceptional amenities. Located in Lahore’s Central Business District, PC Residences will offer 30+ elegantly designed and fully furnished residences in various configurations across seven floors. Each residence features modern interiors, private balconies, internet connectivity, fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, and dining spaces, creating a home-like environment for individuals and families.

PC Residences is designed to offer a welcoming environment where residents can feel at home while enjoying opportunities to connect with others. Activities such as movie nights, cooking classes, and wellness sessions encourage interaction and foster a sense of community among residents. By emphasizing warmth, networking, and shared experiences, PC Residences is set to provide an inviting space for individuals and families alike, making it a preferred choice for long-term stays in Lahore. Tania Ahmed’s leadership at PC Residences represents an important step for Hashoo Group and the hospitality industry in Pakistan, breaking traditional barriers and setting a new standard for female representation in leadership.

Tania brings extensive expertise and a fresh perspective to her role. A graduate in Business Administration from Coventry University, UK, with certifications in French Patisserie and Thai Cuisine from Le Cordon Bleu, Thailand, she has excelled in various capacities, including running a successful culinary business and serving as Cluster Marketing Manager for Pearl-Continental Hotel Bhurban and Muzaffarabad most recently. Her participation in Hashoo Group’s “Star of the Future” Leadership Development Programme has equipped her with comprehensive insights into key operational areas, enabling her to enhance guest experiences and drive operational excellence.

Sharing his views, Bastien Blanc, Chief Executive Officer – Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, said, “Tania Ahmed’s appointment as the first Lady Resident Manager reflects our commitment to fostering opportunities for women in leadership roles. Her expertise and innovative vision will elevate PC Residences as a benchmark for extended-stay living across the region and beyond.”

PC Residences, scheduled to open in early 2025, will offer residents an array of world-class amenities, including a rooftop swimming pool with panoramic city views, a fully equipped gym, high-speed internet, and a coffee shop serving fresh brews and delicious snacks. Personalized services include on-demand private chefs and a dedicated 24/7 maintenance team, while secure smart locks, round-the-clock safety measures, and two floors of parking provide convenience and peace of mind. Its prime location ensures quick access to MM Alam Road, Main Boulevard, hospitals, and parks, making it ideal for those seeking comfortable and connected long-term accommodations.

PC Residences by Hashoo Group offers a premium serviced living experience tailored for modern travelers, professionals, expatriates, and families. By combining elegantly designed living spaces, luxurious amenities, and exceptional services, PC Residences, Gulberg Lahore, delivers the comforts of home with the excellence of the Pearl-Continental brand.