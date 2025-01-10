Four killed, four injured in Karachi road accident

KARACHI - At least four persons were killed and four other sustained injuries in a road accident that took place near Thabji-Thata road of Karachi, a private news channel, quoting Rescue sources reported on Thursday. According to details, two rashly driven vehicles collided with each other near Thabji-Thata road area. As a result, four persons died on the spot, while four others were also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police team also reached the spot and started investigation.