Four killed in gun attack in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Four people were shot dead and five injured by rivals over an old enmity at Aziz Bhatti Town Chowk on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said that Shafi, 33, Fazalur Rehman, 32, Zaheer Abbas, 29, Abdul Staar, 41, Shehbaz, 36, Azam, Zafer, Jaleel and Ramzan of Chak No 54 SB were returning home on a car after court hearings when their rivals started firing at them.

As a resulted, Shafi, Fazal-ur-Rehman, Zaheer Abass and Abdul Staar died on the spot while Shehbaz, Azam, Zafar, Jaleel and Ramzan sustained critical bullet injuries. The Rescue 1122 and police reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to Dr Faisal Masood Teaching Hospital. DPO Dr Asad Ejaaz Malhi and SSP Investigation reached the spot and directed officials to arrest the accused at the earliest.

25 arrested, weapons, narcotics recovered

Sargodha Police, during an ongoing crackdown, arrested 25 accused and recovered weapons and narcotics on Thursday.

Different police stations conducted raids and arrested Ali, Umair, Hamza, Bashir, Majeed, Tahir, Tariq, Wasif, Majeed, Anjum, Shakeel, Khurram, Kamran, Umar, Aslam, Adnan, Syed Touqeer, Shafqat Chohan, Naveed Sultan, Kaleem, Saleem, Shafiq, Niazi Shah, Ghulam Rasool, Taimoor and Rafaqat. The police also recovered 8-kg hashish, 3-kg heroin, huge quantity of ice, 386 litres liquor, four Kalashnikovs, three pistols, six guns, 200 rounds and valuables.