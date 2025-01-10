Four miners' bodies recovered after Quetta coal mine explosion

Rescue teams on Friday recovered the bodies of four miners trapped in a coal mine explosion in Sanjdi, Spin Karez area of Quetta.

The incident occurred when a gas buildup triggered an explosion, causing the mine to collapse. At the time of the blast, 12 miners were working inside. According to the chief mines inspector, the explosion took place late Thursday night due to gas accumulation.

Rescue operations have faced significant challenges due to the mine’s depth of 4,200 feet and difficult working conditions. Despite efforts, officials expressed concern that the chances of survival for the remaining miners are slim.

Rescuers are continuing their efforts to clear a pathway and reach the trapped miners.

It is worth noting that in 2024, 82 miners lost their lives in various incidents across Balochistan while working in coal mines.