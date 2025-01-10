German delegation praises Peshawar Paraplegic Center

Peshawar - Officials from the German donor agency GIZ and its partner organization, National Sabawun, visited the Paraplegic Center Peshawar (PCP), a facility dedicated to the comprehensive rehabilitation of individuals with spinal cord injuries.

Impressed by the center’s performance, the delegation lauded PCP as a flagship project of the provincial government and pledged full cooperation. They emphasized the center’s decades-long service under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, providing free rehabilitation to patients from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Despite operating on a limited budget, PCP has set exemplary standards for developing countries, deserving support at every level.

GIZ Senior Advisor Muhammad Hashim Khan and Sabawun CEO Tariq Khan, along with their teams, received a briefing from PCP CEO Dr. Syed Muhammad Ilyas. The presentation covered the center’s services, current challenges, and future plans. Following this, PCP’s Director of Rehabilitation, Ameer Zeb, Deputy Director Assistive Technology, Mansoor Golra, and Strategic Advisor Anwar Panezai guided the guests through the center’s facilities. The delegation interacted with specialists to understand their approaches to physical and psychosocial rehabilitation. They also visited the PCP-managed wheelchair and assistive devices production unit in Hayatabad Industrial Estate, learning about its research and manufacturing processes for age- and gender-specific tools.

The visitors commended Dr. Ilyas, his team, and the provincial government for this remarkable initiative, expressing admiration and a commitment to future collaboration with PCP.