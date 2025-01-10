Gilgit-Baltistan to host seven-day Frozen Fairy Tale Festival

The enchanting is set to start in Gilgit-Baltistan from January 15 to 25, 2025, spanning all districts of the region. Organized by the Tourism and Culture Department in collaboration with local communities and partners, this winter extravaganza promises a vibrant mix of activities for locals and visitors alike.

Attendees can revel in thrilling winter sports such as skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating. The festival will also celebrate the region's rich heritage with cultural shows and a mesmerizing ice sculpture exhibition showcasing intricate frozen artwork.

Food enthusiasts will have the chance to savor local culinary delights, while traditional games ensure entertainment for all ages.

This festival offers a unique opportunity to immerse in the breathtaking winter beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan while exploring its culture, traditions, and flavors.