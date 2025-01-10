Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt committed to safeguarding rights of vulnerable population: Chairperson NCRC

APP
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Chairperson Ayesha Raza Farooq of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Thursday underscored the imperative of collective efforts to safeguard children’s and women’s rights, as the government introduces legislation aimed at providing a secure environment for vulnerable populations.

 In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, the NCRC Chairperson emphasized the urgent need for a shift in societal attitudes and increased awareness about reporting violence-related cases, as well as addressing victim blaming and shaming. 

To achieve this, the government has launched awareness drives focusing on promoting a culture of empathy and responsibility, she said, adding, that these initiatives aim to educate the public about the importance of supporting victims and encouraging them to speak out against violence.

By working together, it is possible to create a safer and more supportive environment for all, she stressed.

Power tariff could be reduced by another Rs10 to Rs12 per unit: Energy minister

In a significant move to curb sexual violence, the present government introduced the country’s first national sex offenders register (NSOR) in November, marking a major milestone in the efforts to ensure public safety and prevent repeat offenses, she mentioned.

This registry aims to maintain a comprehensive database of convicted offenders, providing law enforcement agencies with a vital tool to track and monitor their activities and ultimately protecting vulnerable populations from potential harm, she added.

To effectively implement the NSOR, the government has launched a concerted effort to gather comprehensive data on convicted offenders, she said, adding, that this endeavor involves the meticulous collection of detailed information, ensuring that all relevant data is accurately recorded and updated. 

Furthermore, specialized cells and offender units have been established at the district level, facilitating the efficient monitoring and tracking of such offenders, she highlighted.

ADB upgrades Pakistan’s growth forecast to 3pc for FY2024-25

These units serve as vital hubs for information sharing and coordination among law enforcement agencies, enabling swift action to be taken in case of any suspicious activity or repeat offenses, she added.

By establishing this robust framework, the government aims to create a safer environment for citizens, particularly vulnerable populations, and ensure that justice is served.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025