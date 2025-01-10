Friday, January 10, 2025
Govt to make fresh attempt for PIA sell-off, MPs body told

Imran Ali Kundi
January 10, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The federal government would make a fresh attempt for privatization of loss-making Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL) after failing in the first attempt.

The government’s privatization plan had faced a hit on October 31 last year as the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) attracted only Rs10 billion from the sole bidder for a stake in the national carrier against the minimum expected price of Rs85 billion. The government on Thursday informed the parliamentary committee that it would make fresh attempt for the privatization of PIA.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Privatization was informed that International Monitory Fund (IMF) has agreed for the removal of 18% GST on aircrafts and clearing of PKR 45 billion negative equity of Pakistan International Airline Company Limited (PIACL). The Committee was further informed that it was decided to capitalize on positive momentum generated by IMF’s consent on critical asks, opening up of European routes and to avoid further loss to national exchequer; it was decided to go for fresh Expression of Interest (EOI) at the earliest.

 The meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatization was held under the chairmanship of MNA Farooq Sattar. The Committee discussed “The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and decided to defer the same. The Committee appointed a Sub-Committee under the convenership MNA Sehar Kamran to look into the reasons of decline of PIACL. The Sub-Committee comprises of Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, Saba Sadiq, Asia Naz Tanoli, MNAs. The Sub-Committee should submit its report to the Standing Committee within 30 days.

Imran Ali Kundi

