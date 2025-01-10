Hindu Marriage Act rules under review in KP  

Peshawar - The National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights met with Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, to discuss the framing of rules under the Hindu Marriage Act.

Representatives from across Pakistan participated in the meeting, including former Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Wazir Zada, Haroon Sarab Diyal from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sheezan William from Balochistan, Pushpa Kumari from Sindh, Romana Bashir from Islamabad, and Habkook Gill and Kalyan Singh from Punjab. They raised concerns over the lack of a proper legal framework for registering Hindu marriages, which has posed significant challenges for the community.

Barrister Saif assured the delegation of his full support, noting that draft rules under the Act had already been prepared. He pledged to advocate for presenting these rules in the provincial cabinet soon, emphasizing that this matter is one of justice and equality.

Haroon Sarab Diyal expressed optimism after the meeting, stating it marked progress toward ensuring Hindu citizens can exercise their rights with dignity and legal protection.

He thanked the advisor for his commitment to minority rights and his positive response.