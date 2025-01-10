Friday, January 10, 2025
IHC permits Latif Khosa to travel abroad

Senior lawyer directed to provide an affidavit in trial court ensuring he will appear when required

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 10, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered the authorities to remove senior lawyer and PTI leader Sardar Latif Khosa from exit control list and permitted him to travel abroad.

The court, however, asked the petitioner to submit an affidavit to that trial court that he would appear before it whenever summoned.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case seeking removal of Mr. Khosa’s name from ECL. The public prosecutor informed the court that petitioner’s name is placed in the list as he is nominated in an FIR. He said that so far the case challan is not submitted to the trial court.

Justice Kayani said that this case was related to the violation of section-144 and inquired about the 7ATA. He asked the police that whether the arrest of the petitioner is required.

At this, DSP legal Islamabad Police said that the police are not going to arrest him but he would take instructions regarding it. The court questioned that whether the petitioner would flee abroad or wouldn’t return.  The petitioner’s lawyer said that his client was not allowed to board as his flight was scheduled on January 5. The court permitted Latif Khosa to travel abroad and also instructed him to submit an affidavit to the trial court.  The petition was disposed of with aforesaid instructions.  It may be mentioned here that the secretariat police station had registered a case under section 144 against Latif Khosa for protesting outside the building of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

OUR STAFF REPORT

