JI announces countrywide protests on 17th

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has announced a nationwide protest on January 17 to demand a reduction in electricity prices. Speaking at a press conference at Mansoorah on Thursday, he criticized the exploitative and class-based system that continues to drain the public’s resources. He pointed out that despite the government’s claims of saving Rs. 1,500 billion by revising Independent Power Producers (IPPs) contracts, the benefits are not being passed on to consumers. He said successive governments have favoured IPPs by granting them undue exemptions, including tax breaks, and paying billions even for unused power. “Our pressure compelled the government to renegotiate IPP agreements, leading to termination of many. However, the financial relief from these agreements is not being used to reduce electricity bills,” he said, adding that the JI would announce the next steps of its protest movement on January 17. The JI leader stressed the need for dialogue with Afghanistan to ensure peace in tribal areas. He said Kabul must ensure that terrorism is not exported to Pakistan, while Islamabad and Kabul should work on rebuilding mutual trust. He urged federal and provincial governments to take responsibility for restoring peace in Kurram and providing opportunities for youth in KP and Balochistan through employment and education. He emphasized that military operations will not resolve longstanding issues in these regions. Rehman expressed hope for successful negotiations between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), calling for the release of Imran Khan and all political prisoners. He said that JI has never supported military courts. He demanded transparency in negotiations, with all agreements made public. He criticized the ruling coalition, saying it came to power with the establishment’s backing. To a question, he replied that the PPP and MQM have destroyed Karachi.

“PPP would not have secured Karachi’s mayorship without establishment support,” he said, adding that MQM has no public mandate, and efforts by powerful segments to revive it are futile.

The JI Emir highlighted the exploitation of farmers, particularly in Punjab, where wheat and cotton production targets are not being met. He criticized the politicization of the farmer card scheme and called for reforms to ensure benefits for small farmers. The JI leader also underscored the need for police reforms in Punjab and announced the formation of local committees to address public grievances.

He criticized the government for failing to curb inflation, stating that rising administrative costs and false economic growth figures do not reflect ground realities. “People can no longer afford basic necessities,” he said, emphasizing that JI’s protests aim to secure relief for the public.

Calling for a unified response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Rehman urged Pakistan and other Islamic nations to take concrete action against Israeli aggression. He said the U.S. is supporting Israel’s atrocities. He also called for a cohesive national stance on Kashmir to provide robust political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.