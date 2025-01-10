KP launches online portal for medicine orders

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced Pakistan’s first Online Medicine Ordering Portal, a groundbreaking initiative to enhance service delivery, accountability, and transparency in the health sector.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur inaugurated the portal on Thursday at a ceremony at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar. The event was attended by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi, cabinet members Maj (R) Muhammad Sajjad and Aftab Alam Afridi, MNA Sher Afzal Marwat, provincial lawmakers, and health department officials.

The portal allows District Health Officers and Medical Superintendents to place medicine orders online using a pre-fed list of approved medicines. Orders will be automatically generated after the entry of budget details. The system, designed with district-specific medicine requirements, flags any deviations from the MCC-approved list. QR-coded orders ensure traceability, and an online dashboard maintains a detailed record of stock availability, aiming to curb corruption and improve efficiency.

At the event, the Chief Minister also launched fuel cards for EPI vaccinators to resolve fuel-related challenges and enhance immunization services. He highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to health and education reforms, emphasizing digitization as a tool to boost transparency and efficiency. He further noted significant progress in the Sehat Card program, which now includes expanded free treatment coverage and reforms that save one billion rupees monthly.

Plans are underway to add liver and kidney transplants to the scheme, ensure free emergency medicines, and establish cardiac satellite centers across the province.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s vision for self-reliance, focusing on investments in potential sectors to boost provincial revenue and achieve financial independence.