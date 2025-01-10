KPJA holds consultative workshop on prison reforms

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ju­dicial Academy (KPJA) hosted a two-day consultative work­shop titled “Prison Reforms” to address critical issues within the province’s prison system. The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Pe­shawar High Court, Mr. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, who attended as the Chief Guest.

The workshop brought to­gether key stakeholders, includ­ing retired Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, MPA Ahmad Kareem Kun­di, IG Prisons, prison officials, judges, law officers, civil society representatives, academicians, researchers, and selected pris­oners. Its aim was to analyze the state of prisons and identify ac­tionable reform areas.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibra­him emphasized the impor­tance of prison reforms within the broader context of criminal justice reforms. He referred to a 2015 Supreme Court suo motu case that highlighted the appalling conditions of women prisoners and criticized the ex­isting prison regulatory frame­work. Despite some progress, he noted, the outcomes were unsatisfactory, with manage­ment inefficiencies and poorly designed policies exacerbating the situation. The lack of prop­er legislation for Dar-ul-Aman was also a concern.

The Chief Justice pointed out the challenging conditions of under-trial prisoners, whose treatment often worsens in comparison to convicted indi­viduals. Under his directives, the Monitoring and Inspection Team (MIT) has been actively addressing such cases, reduc­ing the number of under-tri­al cases from 4,813 to 4,334 in three months.

He also stressed the need to improve living conditions for convicted prisoners, offer med­ical care, and implement re­habilitation initiatives, while advocating for alternatives to in­carceration such as parole, pro­bation, and remission systems.

In his welcome address, Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General of KPJA, highlighted the challenges facing Pakistan’s prison system and its impact on prisoners’ human rights.

The workshop concluded with recommendations to en­hance coordination among stakeholders and improve prison conditions and prisoner welfare in the province.