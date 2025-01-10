KPJA holds consultative workshop on prison reforms

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy (KPJA) hosted a two-day consultative workshop titled “Prison Reforms” to address critical issues within the province’s prison system. The event was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, Mr. Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, who attended as the Chief Guest.
The workshop brought together key stakeholders, including retired Justice Qalandar Ali Khan, MPA Ahmad Kareem Kundi, IG Prisons, prison officials, judges, law officers, civil society representatives, academicians, researchers, and selected prisoners. Its aim was to analyze the state of prisons and identify actionable reform areas.
Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim emphasized the importance of prison reforms within the broader context of criminal justice reforms. He referred to a 2015 Supreme Court suo motu case that highlighted the appalling conditions of women prisoners and criticized the existing prison regulatory framework. Despite some progress, he noted, the outcomes were unsatisfactory, with management inefficiencies and poorly designed policies exacerbating the situation. The lack of proper legislation for Dar-ul-Aman was also a concern.
The Chief Justice pointed out the challenging conditions of under-trial prisoners, whose treatment often worsens in comparison to convicted individuals. Under his directives, the Monitoring and Inspection Team (MIT) has been actively addressing such cases, reducing the number of under-trial cases from 4,813 to 4,334 in three months.
He also stressed the need to improve living conditions for convicted prisoners, offer medical care, and implement rehabilitation initiatives, while advocating for alternatives to incarceration such as parole, probation, and remission systems.
In his welcome address, Mr. Jehanzeb Shinwari, Director General of KPJA, highlighted the challenges facing Pakistan’s prison system and its impact on prisoners’ human rights.
The workshop concluded with recommendations to enhance coordination among stakeholders and improve prison conditions and prisoner welfare in the province.