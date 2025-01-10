Lahore court re-indicts several PTI leaders in May 9 riots case

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday re-indicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others in a case related to the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence. ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced. PTI leaders released on bail, including Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza, Tayyaba Raja, Khadija Shah, and Rubina Jamil, also appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the court reindicted all the accused. They pleaded not guilty and expressed their intent to contest the charges. Following this, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to testify at the next hearing, scheduled for January 16.

It is pertinent to mention that a supplementary charge sheet submitted against new suspects led to fresh indictments for all involved. On December 12, 2023, the court had previously indicted the PTI leaders and others in the case. The Shadman police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and setting fire to the police station during the May 9 riots.

Also, An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Thursday reserved verdict on post arrest bail petitions of more than 200 PTI activists in D-Chowk protest and riots cases. ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkarnain heard the case regarding the post-arrest bails of 200 PTI workers. The petitioners’ lawyer adopted the stance that the content of all the FIRs are similar and said that no one of his client is nominated in the case.

The lawyer prayed the court to accept the post-arrest bails of his client. However, the public prosecutor on the occasion opposed the bails petitions and prayed the court to dismiss the same. The petitioners’ lawyer said that the complainants in the case are SHOs of relevant areas who are aware about the contents of the FIRs. Lawyer Ansar Kayani said that innocent people are arrested in this case.

Prosecutor Chaudhry Asif argued that all accused are arrested after a procedure of identification parade and recoveries were also made from them. He said that these bail petitions were not maintainable and prayed the judge to terminate it. He further said that the mostly people arrested in these cases were belong to Afghanistan who are living here illegally. The Afghani people had been involved in terrorism activities and creating unrest in Pakistan, he said. After hearing arguments from two sides, the court reserved the verdict against bail petitions of the accused. A lower court in Islamabad on Thursday issued arrest warrants against PTI leaders including Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bokhari and Aamer Mughal in a case pertaining to the violation of section-144. The arrest warrants were also issued against Ayaz Amir, Khalid Khursheed, Alyas Meharban and Malik Taimoor. Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah heard the case wherein the accused couldn’t appear before the court. At this, the court issued arrest warrants against all absence accused and adjourned the case till March 30.