Friday, January 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LHC dismisses bail plea of suspect involved in smuggling mobile phones

LHC dismisses bail plea of suspect involved in smuggling mobile phones
OUR STAFF REPORT
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of a suspect accused of smuggling mobile phones worth 12.5 million rupees. Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by the suspect, Adeel Ahmad. The petitioner’s counsel argued that his client, a goldsmith by profession, travels to Dubai for business purposes. He submitted that on November 17, Customs authorities at Lahore Airport seized a number of used mobile phones and registered a case against him. He further claimed that no previous cases had been registered against his client and sought his release on bail. However, the prosecution opposed the plea, stating that Customs officials recovered 33 mobile phones hidden in the suspect’s clothing. The value of the smuggled phones was estimated at 12.5 million rupees, with the legal penalty for such an offence being up to 10 years in prison, it added. The prosecution requested the court to dismiss the bail petition. Subsequently, the court agreed with prosecution and dismissed the bail petition of the suspect.

Power tariff could be reduced by another Rs10 to Rs12 per unit: Energy minister

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1736402503.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025