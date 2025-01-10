Friday, January 10, 2025
LHC moved for fixing minimum wage equal to US$1,000 per month

January 10, 2025
LAHORE  -  A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking the fixation of the minimum wage in Pakistan equivalent to US$1,000 per month.

The petition, filed by Advocate Fahim Nawaz, named the federal and all provincial governments as respondents. The petitioner argued that since Pakistan was a British colony and still similar laws are enforced in the country. He requested the court to direct the respondents to enforce labour laws similar to the United States and United Kingdom in Pakistan and set minimum wage at US$1,000 per month which becomes Rs 278,700. The minimum wage in the US and UK is fixed at US$1,000, the petitioner added

Currently, the minimum wage in Pakistan is set at Rs 37,000 per month, which is significantly lower than the proposed $1,000. The petition requested the court to order the fixation of the minimum wage at $1,000 per month and suspend the notification regarding the current minimum wage in Pakistan.

Stalemate in govt-PTI talks persists amid blame game

