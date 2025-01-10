LHC orders Multan to be made 'green city' to combat pollution

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed authorities to transform Multan into a "Green City" to mitigate environmental pollution.

In a detailed verdict issued by Justice Jawad Hassan on a petition by Tahir Jamal, the court emphasized the need for a robust framework and a long-term policy to address worsening air quality in the city. It also called for the appointment of spokespersons in all departments and consultation with stakeholders.

Departments were ordered to submit monthly progress reports, as efforts to combat pollution were deemed insufficient. The court noted recent plantation efforts, including 14,825 trees planted by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan and 10,560 trees by the Multan Development Authority.

The case will be reviewed on the first Tuesday of each month.