Malala to attend summit on girls’ education, women’s empowerment in Islamabad

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai will attend a two-day international summit in Islamabad, starting January 11, to promote girls’ education and women’s empowerment in Muslim communities.

Malala expressed her excitement on X, emphasizing the need to protect girls’ rights to education and hold the Taliban accountable for their actions against Afghan women and girls.

Hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the summit will gather representatives from 44 countries, including ministers, ambassadors, the UN, and the World Bank. Federal Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui stated the conference will address challenges to women’s education across the Muslim world.

Afghanistan remains the only country banning girls from schools and universities, a policy the UN has termed “gender apartheid.”

Malala, a survivor of a 2012 attack by the banned TTP, has since become a global advocate for girls' education.