Man commits suicide

ATTOCK - Extortion and blackmailing compels a man to commit suicide. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating. As per the FIR, Muhammad Sabir r/o village Tanveen Pindigheb told police that he was present at his home when his son Muhammad Ramzan entered the house and was vomiting. His son Muhammad Ramzan told him that almost three months ago, he had gone to Jand where Ishtiaq, Zakir, Qasim and Khizar tortured him and made video also. They had extorted money from him and were now demanding more money and were threatening him of making his video viral and if their demand was not met. Muhammad Ramzan said that he was upset because of this blackmailing and extortion and had swallowed poisonous pills. Muhammad Sabir told police that he took his son to hospital but he could not survive. Police are on the hunt to arrest the accused.

Muhammad Ramzan who got married a month ago was the only son of his parents and brother of five sisters.