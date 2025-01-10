Maritime Minster lays foundations of Sports Complex, Water Filtration Plant at PQA Township

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh visited the Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on Thursday and laid foundations for the Sports Complex, Water Filtration Plant and Boundary wall projects at the Gulshan-e- Benazir Township. The minister was warmly received by PQA Chairman Syed Moazzam Ilyas (HI) and other senior officials of the Authority. Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh was also briefed there about the Sports Complex which is being built on 9.06 acres of land, comprising cricket stadium, swimming pool and other indoor games. The complex will have a seating capacity of 6000 spectators and will serve as a 2nd biggest sports arena in the city. Speaking on the occasion, the minister congratulated PQA team, former test cricketer Rashid Latif and other sports personalities for making this project possible. He said that projects like sports in our country was a neglected subject which needs to be addressed. Sports projects keep our society healthy and will serve as a nursery for future sportsmen, he said and added that being a sportsman, he delightedly took interest in all the briefing of the project and directed the PQA officials to make plans for Hockey stadium as well.