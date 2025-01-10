Friday, January 10, 2025
‘Mehfil-e-Naat-o-Manqabat’ held at Alhamra

APP
January 10, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE - A ‘Mehfil-e-Naat-o-Manqabat’ was held at Alhamra Art Council on Thursday in which glowing tributes were paid to the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). According to official sources here, Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmad said, “The sacred life of our beloved Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for all of us and it provides complete guidance to overcome all sort of problems.” Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said, “We are very fortunate that we are ‘Ummah’ of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).” He said that it is highly important for Muslims to follow the teachings of ‘Ahl-al-Bayt’ to be successful in this world and hereafter.

Syed Gulfam Kazmi, Mozzam Ali Mirza, Khawaja Ali Kazim and others paid glowing tributes to our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his Holy family.

APP

