Before knowing the geography of any specific place it’s essential to know about the historical facts of that area. When RUDA started working on the dumpsite of Mehmood Booti, our team discovered some monuments called Khuas pillars. Mehmood Booti, a historic neighbour in Lahore, Pakistan, is surrounded by mystery and intrigue. Here are some of the most fascinating mysteries revolving around Mehmood Booti. Mehmood Booti, Lahore is steeped in the mythology and heritage of the region. Here are some fascinating myths and legends surrounding Mehmood Booti:

Myth 1: The Haunted Mosque, locals believe that the mosque is haunted by the ghost of a former caretaker who died under mysterious circumstances. People claim to have seen strange lights and heard eerie sounds from the mosque at night.

Myth 2: The Curse of the Mughal Emperor, according to the legend, the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb cursed the area of Mehmood Booti after a local saint refused to bless his military campaigns. The curse allegedly brought poverty and misfortune to the area.

Myth 3: The Hidden Treasure, rumours abound about a hidden area buried beneath the Mehmood Booti Mosque or in the surrounding area. Many believe that the treasure was hidden by Mughal Emperors or other wealthy patrons.

Myth 4: The Magical Well, local claim that a well in the Mehmood Booti area has magical properties, granting wishes to those who pray and make offerings. The well is said to be hidden behind the secret door in one of the old havelis.

Myth 5: The Ghostly Procession, residents of Mehmood Booti report seeing a ghostly procession of Mughal era soldiers and nobles marching through the streets at night, reenacting a centuries-old ceremony.

Myth 6: The Saint’s Blessing, according to legend, a famous Sufi saint once blessed the area of Mehmood Booti, granting spiritual significance and protection. Devotees believe that the saint’s blessing still resonates in the area. These myths and legends add to the mystique and charm of Mehmood Booti, Lahore, reflecting the area’s rich cultural heritage and the imagination of its residents. Mehmood Booti is a neighbourhood in Lahore, Pakistan, with a rich historical context. Here’s a brief overview: Ancient Era, Indus Valley Civilization, the area around Mehmood Booti was inhabited during the Indus Valley Civilization (3300-1300 BC). Ancient Trade Routes, the region was a significant stopover on an ancient trade route, including the Silk Road. Mughal era, Lahore was a major city during the Mughal Empire (1526-1756 CE), and Mehmood Booti was part of it. Gardens and tombs, the area features several Mughal-era gardens and tombs. Sikh era, after the decline of the Mughal empire, Lahore was conquered by the Sikhs in 1799 CE. Mehmood Booti significance, during Sikh rule, Mehmood Booti remained an important area, with several silk-era buildings and monuments still present. In British colonial rule, the British East India Company annexed Lahore in 1849 CE, and Mehmood Booti became a part of the British Indian empire. Infrastructure development, during British rule Mehmood Booti underwent significant infrastructure development including the construction of roads, schools and hospitals. After Pakistan gained independence in 1947, Mehmood Booti continued to grow and develop. Some interesting facts will be shared in the coming parts.

